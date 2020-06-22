InternationalBEIJING: 22 June 2020 07:07 IST
8 Chinese school children drown in river in Chongqing
Updated: 22 June 2020 07:12 IST
The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China.
Chinese state media say 8 elementary school students have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to help.
The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China.
State media said the children went to play at the river on Sunday and the bodies were recovered by Monday morning. No further details were immediately available.
