ADVERTISEMENT

7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

February 06, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Istanbul

Videos posted on social networks showed destroyed buildings in several cities in the southeast of the country

AFP

Water in a fish tank is shaken during an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6, 2023, in this still image taken from a video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey on Monday, the U.S. Geological Service said.

The quake struck at 04:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles).

According to AFAD, the government’s disaster management agency, the quake’s magnitude was 7.4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

USGS reported another shallow 6.7-magnitude quake occurring near the site of the first about 15 minutes after.

The southern region of Gaziantep — one of Turkey’s key industrial and manufacturing hubs — borders Syria. The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, according to AFP correspondents.

Turkish authorities have not yet reported any deaths or injuries, but videos posted on social networks showed destroyed buildings in several cities in the southeast of the country.

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones.

Duzce was one of the regions hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 -- the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

And in October that year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Turkey / earthquake

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US