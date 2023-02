February 06, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Ankara (Turkey)

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken central Turkey.

It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled later.

Details on potential damage or casualties from the quake early Monday were not immediately available.