78 killed as Marib fighting intensifies

Dubai

08 September 2021 22:14 IST

Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city of Marib, officials said on Wednesday, nearly seven years into a war that has triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

Scores of rebels were killed in airstrikes after they renewed their attempt to capture the strategic city, the internationally recognised government’s last outpost in the north, according to loyalists.

“Sixty Houthi rebels were killed — most of them in airstrikes conducted in the last 24 hours — while 18 pro-government troops were killed and dozens injured in clashes over the past 48 hours,” an official said. The figures were confirmed by other sources, while the rebels rarely report casualty numbers.

