7.2 magnitude quake strikes near Tonga

June 16, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga

Reuters

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake near Tonga. | Photo Credit: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Friday, June 16, 2023 according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicenter was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga, at a depth of 167.4 km, according to USGS.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Australia's Bureau Of Meteorology also said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported a magnitude of 7 for the earthquake near the southern region of the Fiji Islands.

