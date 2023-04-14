HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island

A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java and tourist island of Bali, causing panic but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties

April 14, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - JAKARTA, Indonesia

AP
Employees of a department store wait outside the building in Denpasar on the resort island of Bali on April 14, 2023, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of the main Indonesian island of Java.

Employees of a department store wait outside the building in Denpasar on the resort island of Bali on April 14, 2023, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of the main Indonesian island of Java. | Photo Credit: SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP

A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java and tourist island of Bali on April 14, causing panic but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake was centred 96.5 kilometres (59.8 miles) north of Tuban, a coastal city in East Java province, at a depth of 594 kilometres (369 miles).

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 6.6. Variations in early measurements are common.

Videos circulating on social media showed local residents and tourists in the neighbouring provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta and Bali panicking as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds. Some places ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire.”

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Related Topics

Indonesia / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.