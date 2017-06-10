7 killed in Raqqa airstrike

Syrian activists say an airstrike in the contested de-facto capital of the Islamic State group has killed at least seven civilians.
The activist collective Raqqa24 says seven people were killed Saturday when coalition aircraft bombed al-Nour street in Raqqa, in northern Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 13 civilians have been killed in coalition air raids over the past 24 hours.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.
The U.S. is providing battlefield support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces trying to capture Raqqa from the Islamic State group.
Since launching the battle one week ago, the SDF has penetrated two neighborhoods in the city, at its eastern and western fringes.
