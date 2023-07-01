HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Sindh province, Pakistan

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving

July 01, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Karachi

PTI

At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured after two overspeeding buses collided in Pakistan's Sindh province, officials said.

A police official confirmed that the accident took place on June 30, the second day of Eid.

“One passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Lahore while the other one was going from Karachi upcountry when they collided due to overspeeding by the drivers,” he said.

At least seven were killed and 20 injured in the collision near Moro in Naushero Feroze during the Eid holidays, SHO (Station House Officer) Nazim Bhutto said.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and Naushera Feroze.

Earlier this month, seven persons were killed and 42 injured when two passenger coaches collided near Nawabshah on a side road of Mehran Highway.

In April, nine people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a minivan near Keenjhar Lake in Sindh’s Thatta district.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Passenger vehicles are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.