6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border

February 23, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Beijing

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday, February 23, 2023, near China's far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 km west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 km deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Also read: Explained | Why were the Turkey earthquakes so deadly?

The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 km deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT