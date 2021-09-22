InternationalNicaragua 22 September 2021 16:47 IST
Comments
6.5 magnitude earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua
Updated: 22 September 2021 16:47 IST
The earthquake occurred at 4.57 a.m. on Wednesday
The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.
The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers occurred at 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
More In International
Read more...