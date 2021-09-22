International

6.5 magnitude earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua

AP Nicaragua 22 September 2021 16:47 IST
Updated: 22 September 2021 16:47 IST

The earthquake occurred at 4.57 a.m. on Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers occurred at 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

