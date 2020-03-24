International

64 found dead in container in Mozambique

More than 60 suspected undocumented migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday in a cargo container in Mozambique's northwest Tete province, a senior hospital official said.

“A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

“The cause of death is presumed to be asphyxiation.”

The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on to a haulage truck, according to pictures seen by AFP.

