6.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Indian Ocean, tremors felt in Colombo

November 14, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on November 14, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on social media X.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the NCS said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka

The earthquake struck 800km southeast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10 km. There is no danger to Sri Lanka, local media reported quoting Geological Survey and Mines Bureau

The USGS also reported about it saying that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 1,295 km from North Sumatra, Indonesia around 12:30 p.m.