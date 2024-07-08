GIFT a SubscriptionGift
62 killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal in one month

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage as well

Published - July 08, 2024 10:53 am IST - Kathmandu

PTI
A man walks towards his flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

A man walks towards his flooded house on the bank of Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 62 people were killed and 90 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, according to home ministry officials on July 7.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, they said.

Of the fatalities, 34 people were killed by landslides, while 28 succumbed to floods resulting from incessant rains. Additionally, seven individuals are reported missing in connection with these natural calamities, the officials said.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage as well. At least 121 houses have been inundated, and 82 others have been damaged. The natural disasters have displaced a total of 1,058 households across the country.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritise the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on the rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organisations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Meanwhile, all the gates of Gandak barrage have been opened after the water level in Narayani river rose to above the warning level, MyRepublica news portal reported.

The flow of water in Gandak barrage was measured at 440,750 cusecs at 7:00 am in the morning.

Quoting the Saptakoshi Water Measurement centre, the report said 41 sluice gates of the Koshi barrage have been opened after the flow of water increased to warning levels.

