February 16, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Manila

A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippines early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck the Masbate Island province in the center of the archipelagic nation shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time (1800GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 11 kilometers (7 miles) away from the nearest village.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued.

