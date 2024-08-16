ADVERTISEMENT

6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

Published - August 16, 2024 07:50 am IST - Taipei

The tremor struck at 7:35 am (2335 GMT) at a depth of 15 km near Hualien, epicentre of a major quake in April, according to the USGS.

AFP

A file picture of the damage following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan in on April 3, 2024. Representational image. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's east coast Friday (August 16, 2024) morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: A lesson from Taiwan in quake resilience

The tremor struck at 7:35 am (2335 GMT) at a depth of 15 km near Hualien, epicentre of a major quake in April, according to the USGS.

The island's Central Weather Administration, which initially reported a 6.3-magnitude quake, issued a mobile phone alert Friday morning warning people to "keep calm and seek cover nearby".

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Fire Agency, which reported no damage, also urged vigilance after a 5.4-magnitude quake triggered a government alert on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In response to the continuous earthquakes, the Ministry of the Interior called on the public to remain vigilant, pay attention to the occurrence of aftershocks, and be prepared for earthquakes," it said in a statement.

Taiwan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location between two tectonic plates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last major one occurred in early April, when it was hit by a deadly 7.4-magnitude tremor that officials said was the strongest in 25 years.

At least 17 people were killed in the quake, which triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around Hualien.

April's earthquake was the most serious in Taiwan since it was struck by a magnitude-7.6 tremor in 1999.

Some 2,400 people died in that quake, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

earthquake / Taiwan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US