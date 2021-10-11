InternationalHilo (US) 11 October 2021 06:08 IST
Comments
6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii
Updated: 11 October 2021 06:08 IST
The quake had a depth of nearly 17 km.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
The US Geological Survey said on Sunday, October 10, 2021 that the quake had a depth of nearly 17 km.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there is no tsunami threat.
Residents of Oahu reported feeling the shaking.
No injuries were immediately reported.
More In International
Read more...