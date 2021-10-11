6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii

Hilo (US)

11 October 2021 06:08 IST

The quake had a depth of nearly 17 km.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The US Geological Survey said on Sunday, October 10, 2021 that the quake had a depth of nearly 17 km.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there is no tsunami threat.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents of Oahu reported feeling the shaking.

No injuries were immediately reported.