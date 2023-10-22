HamberMenu
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

October 22, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Kathmandu

PTI

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday (October 22) hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7.39 a.m.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

