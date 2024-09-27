GIFT a SubscriptionGift
60 'survivors' accuse ex-Harrods boss Al-Fayed of sex abuse: lawyers

Mohamed Al Fayed died in 2023, aged 94

Published - September 27, 2024 04:46 pm IST - London

Agencies
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed. File.

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Around 60 women have now come forward to allege they were sexually abused by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, lawyers representing them said on Friday (September 27, 2024).

"The response has simply been enormous... We can confirm that we now represent 60 survivors as part of our claim, with more to come," the lawyers said in a statement.

British police called on Thursday for anyone with allegations against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed to come forward and said it would look to prosecute others after multiple women accused the late billionaire of sexual abuse and rape.

A BBC documentary aired last week said Al-Fayed had sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods and had threatened them if they tried to complain. It said the company had failed to intervene and helped to cover up abuse allegations during his ownership from 1985 to 2010.

Although Al-Fayed himself died last year, aged 94, London’s Metropolitan Police said it would explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for criminal offences.

“It is vital that any victims have a voice and are able to report any allegations if they have not done so before, and know that they will be taken seriously,” said Stephen Clayman, head of specialist crime at the Metropolitan Police.

“We have specialist teams to ensure all those victims who make contact with us are supported in the best way possible.”

Lawyers representing women alleging rape and sexual assault against Al-Fayed said they had received more than 150 new enquiries from women.

Harrods, which was sold by Al-Fayed to the investment vehicle of the Qatar royal family in 2010, has said in response to the allegations that it was “utterly appalled”.

Several media organisations had exposed allegations of sexual abuse against Al-Fayed in the past, including Vanity Fair in 1995, Britain’s ITV in 1997 and Channel 4 in 2017. Many of the women only felt able to speak publicly after his death.

In 2009, prosecutors decided not to charge Al-Fayed over a claim that he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his store, saying there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

He always denied the accusations. 

Published - September 27, 2024 04:46 pm IST

