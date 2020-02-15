International

6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex

Six people, including three minors, were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The Friday night shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, police said in a release early Saturday. No arrests were immediately made.

A 14-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were listed in critical condition. The girl suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, lower backside and leg, while the woman suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, head and stomach. The man suffered multiple wounds to his leg.

A 20-year-old man who suffered wounds to his face, chest and leg was listed in serious condition.

Another 14-year-old girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her leg and foot were in good condition, police said.

The release said the circumstances leading to the shooting weren’t immediately known. Police said the 23-year-old woman was armed with a handgun, but didn’t say whether she fired the weapon.

Local news outlets said the shooting took place at the Parkway Gardens housing complex.

