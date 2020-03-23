International

6 Pakistani officials suspended for selfie with coronavirus-infected colleague

Pakistani rescue worker spray disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported.

The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported.

Roads and rail lines sit empty during public restrictions due to the coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, Pakistan, March 20, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

The infected man had recently returned from Iran, it said.

Quoting an official privy to the development, the report said the six had paid a visit to their colleague at his home as a goodwill gesture over his return from pilgrimage after almost a month.

“By that time, he was not showing any symptoms of the virus, neither had complained about any unwellness. As a trend these days, all the six colleagues and the host took a selfie. A few of them later posted that picture on their social media account. When the man tested positive a few days ago, all those who were in contact with him were being spotted and isolated,” the official said.

