6 ‘informants’ sentenced to death in Gaza

The Islamist movement Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday it had sentenced six Palestinian “informants” to death for collaborating with Israel.

The Hamas military court said it had issued sentences “against a number of informants, including six death sentences, other sentences varying between life terms and temporary hard labour, and one acquittal”.

Hamas takes a rigid approach to collaborators with Israel, which has put the impoverished enclave under blockade since the Islamists took power in 2007. In 2018 a Hamas military court sentenced six people to death for espionage, including a woman.


