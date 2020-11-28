International

6 dead as rival protesters clash in Iraq

Death toll from clashes among rival protesters in Iraq’s southern city of Nasiriyah rose to six dead, medics told AFP on Saturday.

Violence erupted on Friday after supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp.

