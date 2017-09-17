International

6 civilians killed Afghanistan bombings

Afghan officials say two separate bombings have killed six civilians. Another two civilians were killed in a separate bombing in the eastern Laghman Province. Sarhadi Zwak, a spokesman for the Provincial Governor, says two others were wounded in that attack. No one claimed either attack, but the Taliban are active in both Provinces.

