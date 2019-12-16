5th anniversary of Pakistan school massacre on Monday

The fifth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, terror attack which claimed the lives of 149 people, including students, will be observed on Monday.

On this day in 2014, six terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conducted the attack on the school and killed 132 innocent students and 17 staff members, reports Dawn news.

On Monday, the main official programme will be held on the APS campus to be attended by families of the victims.

Top officials of the Army and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government are also likely to attend the event.

Other programmes will be held in the APS Shuhada Hall in the Archives Library and Islamia College University, Peshawar.

On Sunday, parents of the students held a candlelit vigil on the APS Shuhada Memorial.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the vigil and mourning procession as several mothers burst into tears while watching the pictures of their slain children and discussing their memories.

A big banner with the pictures of the tudents was also displayed on the APS Shuhada Hall.