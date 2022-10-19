5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties

PTI Kathmandu
October 19, 2022 16:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on October 19, forcing many people to rush out of their homes for safety, local media reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The epicentre of the quake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district, My Republica newspaper reported.

Also Read
Explained | How are earthquakes measured?

The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, the paper said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 8,00,000 houses and school buildings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Nepal
earthquake

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app