  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Java

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur, triggering landslides and collapsing buildings.

December 08, 2022 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - JAKARTA

AFP
People gather in lobby and outdoors after an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 8, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

People gather in lobby and outdoors after an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 8, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, less than a month after another quake in the same province killed more than 300 people.

The quake struck at 07:50 am local time (0050 GMT) around 15 kilometres from the town of Cianjur, the USGS said.

It said there was a low likelihood of casualties or damage following the quake, which struck at a depth of 123 kilometres (76 miles).

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur, triggering landslides and collapsing buildings.

That tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Related Topics

Indonesia / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.