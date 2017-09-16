International

5.7-magnitude quake hits China’s northwest

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China’s Xinjiang region on Saturday, officials said.

The earthquake hit Kuqa County in Aksu Prefecture at 6:11 p.m. Beijing time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The epicentre was monitored at 42.11 degrees north latitude and 83.43 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, the centre said in a statement.

There were no reports of damage to life or property yet.

Apr 9, 2020 11:47:12 PM

