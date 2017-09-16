5.7-magnitude quake hits China’s northwest

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China’s Xinjiang region on Saturday, officials said.
The earthquake hit Kuqa County in Aksu Prefecture at 6:11 p.m. Beijing time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The epicentre was monitored at 42.11 degrees north latitude and 83.43 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, the centre said in a statement.
There were no reports of damage to life or property yet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor