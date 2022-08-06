5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts central Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and other parts of central Nepal on August 6 morning. | Photo Credit: File Photo

August 06, 2022 15:56 IST

According to the officials, there were no reports of any damage or casualties

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and other parts of central Nepal on Saturday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said. Also Read 4.7-magnitude earthquakes jolt Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the 5.3-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 5:26 am, had its epicentre in Belkot Gadhi of Nuwakot district. Advertisement Advertisement In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

