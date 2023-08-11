ADVERTISEMENT

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey

August 11, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - ISTANBUL

At least 23 were injured as a result of the quake, which was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya

AP

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook southern Turkey on August 10, causing damage to buildings and wounding 23 people, Turkish officials said.

At least 23 were injured as a result of the quake, which was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province and felt in Adiyaman, both provinces hit by the devastating earthquakes in February, which killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a social media post that the injuries sustained in Malatya and Adiyaman consisted of falls and people throwing themselves off buildings to avoid being crushed under a collapsed building.

Private broadcaster NTV reported that some damage could be seen in buildings as a result of August 10 earthquake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Turkey / earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US