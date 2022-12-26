ADVERTISEMENT

51 poisoned by ammonia after train derails in Serbia

December 26, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - BELGRADE

A state of emergency was called in the affected part of the city of 60,000, and authorities called for residents to remain inside their homes.

AFP

Some 51 people have been poisoned after a train carrying ammonia derailed, spilling its cargo in southeastern Serbia, officials said Sunday.

The ammonia leak caused "51 cases of poisoning", said Vladan Vasic, the mayor of the city of Pirot where the accident occurred.

"Seven people were taken to (hospital) in Nis," the nearest big city, Vasic told a news conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The train derailed in the evening, causing "the leakage (of ammonia) and the dispersion of a large amount of gas into the atmosphere," the interior ministry said in a statement.

A state of emergency was called in the affected part of the city of 60,000, and authorities called for residents to remain inside their homes.

The 20-carriage train was transporting toxic materials from neighbouring Bulgaria, officials said.

The derailment did not result in any other casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US