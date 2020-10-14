500 volunteers fighting fire on Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak. The flames can be seen from miles away.
A Tanzania National Parks’statement said Tuesday that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread. Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill.
He said the cause of the fire has yet to be established. Allan Kijazi, head of Tanzania National Parks, said the fire has consumed 28 square kilometers of vegetation.
Officials assured tourists tourists of their safety. The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.
Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet (5,926 meters).
