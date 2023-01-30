HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50 people injured in Peshawar mosque explosion

The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

January 30, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI

At least 50 people were injured when a suicide attacker blew himself up at a mosque here in the capital of Pakistan's restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1:40 p.m. when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, injuring dozens of people offering prayers.

The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in a critical condition.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.