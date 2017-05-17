International

50 inmates flee Congo prison after attack by Christian cult

About 50 prisoners escaped from the main prison in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa early on Wednesday following an attack by supporters of jailed Christian cult leader Ne Muanda Nsemi, the government spokesman said.

Nsemi, who was among the escapees, was arrested in March after a series of deadly clashes between his supporters and police, government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

