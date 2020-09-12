International

50 dead as gold mine collapses in east Congo

More than 50 people are dead after landslips caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mines near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday, officials said.

“The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” said Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundya.

Diwa Honorş, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people were in the mines, which are about 50 m deep.

Most of the dead were young people, according to a statement from the office of the Governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, who offered condolences to their families.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 10:14:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/50-dead-as-gold-mine-collapses-in-east-congo/article32589668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story