International

5 killed in fire at Bangladesh coronavirus treatment tent

A makeshift isolation unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the United Hospital is pictured after a fire broke out and killed several patients, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A makeshift isolation unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the United Hospital is pictured after a fire broke out and killed several patients, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer   | Photo Credit: STRINGER

Until Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed 38,292 positive cases for coronavirus including 544 deaths.

Fire swept through a through a unit of a hospital in an upscale area of the Bangladeshi capital to treat people infected with the coronavirus, killing five people, an official said Wednesday.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. at the United Hospital Ltd. in Dhaka’s Gulshan area, where many diplomatic missions and corporate offices are located, said Quamrul Islam, an official with the city’s Fire Service and Civil Defense agency.

Firefighters recovered five bodies after the blaze was controlled, Islam said. The included four men and one woman, he said.

The cause was under investigation, but the country’s leading Bengali-language Prohom Alo daily said an explosion of an air-conditioning system occurred.

Islam said the firefighters rushed to scene, but “unfortunately some people died.”

Until Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed 38,292 positive cases for coronavirus including 544 deaths.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:16:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/5-killed-in-fire-at-bangladesh-coronavirus-treatment-tent/article31692052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY