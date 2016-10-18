5 days later, Nobel academy unable to reach Bob Dylan

Five days after Bob Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, no one knows how he feels about the prestigious award, not even the Nobel judges.
The Swedish Academy, which bestows the annual honor, says it hasn’t been able to reach Dylan since the award was announced last Thursday.
Permanent Secretary Sara Danius told Swedish Radio she’s been in contact with a close associate of Dylan, but not the laureate himself.
She said the academy isn’t making further efforts to reach him, but hopes he will accept the invitation to collect his award at the annual Nobel ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.
Ms. Danius said: “I have a feeling that he will get in touch.”
