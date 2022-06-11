4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal’s Kathmandu early morning

Photo used for representational purpose.

June 11, 2022 08:01 IST

The epicentre of the early morning earthquake was in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicentre being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.