International

4.6 magnitude quake strikes central Greece; no damage

A strong earthquake on Sunday struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 km to the southeast.

According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area.

No damage has been reported so far.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 8:16:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/46-magnitude-quake-strikes-central-greece-no-damage/article22337497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY