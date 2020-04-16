International

41 Pakistani nationals leave for home via Wagah-Attari crossing

India closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of international passenger flights last month to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Forty-one Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India following closure of border points in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, left for their home country on Thursday via the Wagah-Attari crossing. The Pakistani nationals came to India on pilgrimage and medical visas and were stuck in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

“Forty-one Pakistani nationals were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday,” a spokesperson in the Pakistan High Commission said.

“The High Commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian side as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of the Pakistanis,” the official said.

In a statement, the High Commission said it continues to accord singular priority to safe and smooth return of all Pakistanis stranded across India “in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of the Foreign Office”.

Government sources on Wednesday said India is facilitating return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their citizens stranded in India after it closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of passenger flights as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

