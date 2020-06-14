The Taliban have killed or wounded more than 400 Afghan security personnel over the past week, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, accusing the insurgents of increasing attacks ahead of expected peace talks. “In the past one week, the Taliban carried out 222 attacks against the Afghan security forces, resulting in the death and injury of 422” personnel, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said at a press conference. He also accused the Taliban of targeting religious scholars in a bid to put “psychological pressure” on the Afghan government. On Friday, four people including a prayer leader were killed when a blast ripped through a mosque in Kabul during the weekly prayers.
‘400 killed in Taliban attacks in a week’
