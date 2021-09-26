International

4 Pakistan security personnel killed in Balochistan attack claimed by BLA

A vehicle of the Frontier Corps was attacked in the Khosat area of Harnai district on September 25, 2021, according to the Dawn newspaper. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

At least four security personnel were killed and two others injured in a blast targeting Pakistan’s paramilitary forces in the country’s restive Balochistan province, an official said on Sunday.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) was attacked in the Khosat area of Harnai district on Saturday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The FC soldiers were patrolling when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the death of four soldiers and injuries to two officers.

Security forces rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Balochistan has been witnessing a spate of low-level violence for years. On Friday, two security personnel were killed and five others injured in an attack in Awaran district of the province.

The local Baloch nationalists, the BLA and the Taliban militants are involved in these attacks.

In 2019, the United States designated the BLA, which is fighting the Pakistani rule in Balochistan province, as a terrorist organisation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 4:56:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/4-pakistan-security-personnel-killed-in-balochistan-attack-claimed-by-bla/article36679934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY