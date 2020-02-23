InternationalTokyo 23 February 2020 22:12 IST
4 more Indians on cruise ship test positive
Updated: 23 February 2020 22:12 IST
Four more Indian crew members on board a cruise ship moored off the Japan coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel to 12, , the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.
Passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease started deboarding the ship, Diamond Princess.
