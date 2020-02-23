International

4 more Indians on cruise ship test positive

Four more Indian crew members on board a cruise ship moored off the Japan coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel to 12, , the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

Passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease started deboarding the ship, Diamond Princess.

Feb 23, 2020

