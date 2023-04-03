HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained

The fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning, the fire service said

April 03, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Berlin

AP
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Four people were seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday. A man was detained in connection with the blaze.

The fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning, the fire service said.

Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured, among them a patient who got stuck in an elevator and whose life was in danger.

Forty people were evacuated as smoke spread through the building.

Firefighters said the blaze appeared to have started with burning beds in a corridor, but it wasn't immediately clear how they caught fire, German news agency dpa reported. Police said a man was arrested and arson couldn't be ruled out.

Related Topics

Germany / fire

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.