4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building: police

March 13, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - DALLAS

AP

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Mr. Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Mr. Fernandez said.

