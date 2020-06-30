39 Pakistan High Commission officials return home

At least 39 officials from the Pakistan High Commission returned home on Tuesday, diplomatic sources have confirmed. This development came a week after India asked Pakistan to reduce the staff strength in the mission by 50%.
By Tuesday afternoon, a total of 143 Pakistani nationals, including the officials and family members, left through the Wagah-Attari border. India also evacuated 38 officials from the High Commission of India in Islamabad who reached Wagah on Tuesday afternoon.
Mutual acrimony and tit for tat allegations had increased in recent weeks involving the officials posted in the missions. In the last week of May, India expelled two officials from the visa section of the Pakistan mission after the Delhi police accused them of espionage.
On June 15, two officials employed at the High Commission of India in Islamabad were kidnapped allegedly by the local security agencies. The two persons employed as drivers, Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas were, however, released the same day though India accused Pakistan of assaulting them in custody.
Both Mr. Selvadhas and Mr. Brahma returned to India on June 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath