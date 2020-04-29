International

38 killed in South Korea construction site fire

Firefighters at the site in Icheon, South Korea, on Wednesday.

Firefighters at the site in Icheon, South Korea, on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Workers were building a warehouse.

A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday, fire authorities said.

The fire broke out when workers were building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80 km southeast of Seoul, they said.

They said “rapid combustion” occurred while workers were working on an underground level of the warehouse, adding that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

410 people mobilised

A total of 410 people including 335 firefighters, were mobilised to respond to the accident.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked related Ministries to do their utmost efforts for the search and rescue operation by mobilising all available resources, presidential blue house spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

The fire was extinguished five hours after it occurred at 1:32 pm, Yonhap News Agency said.

