38 killed in South Korea construction site fire

A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday, fire authorities said.
The fire broke out when workers were building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80 km southeast of Seoul, they said.
They said “rapid combustion” occurred while workers were working on an underground level of the warehouse, adding that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.
410 people mobilised
A total of 410 people including 335 firefighters, were mobilised to respond to the accident.
Also Read | Moon rising: On South Korean election
South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked related Ministries to do their utmost efforts for the search and rescue operation by mobilising all available resources, presidential blue house spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
The fire was extinguished five hours after it occurred at 1:32 pm, Yonhap News Agency said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.