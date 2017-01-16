37 killed as Turkish cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7.31 a.m. (7.01 a.m. IST).

The plane ploughed on for a few hundred metres through the Dachi Suu village, home to hundreds of families, shattering into pieces and damaging dozens of buildings. Plumes of smoke rose above the crash site, with some mud-brick buildings razed to the ground and others pierced by parts of the plane.

The torn-off tail assembly rotated upside down and towered above a one-storey house. A football pitch-sized area nearby was completely levelled and covered with twisted pieces of metal.

Initial estimates put the death toll from the crash at 37, said Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry. Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced Tuesday would be a national day of mourning.

Turkish Airlines said in a statement that the cargo flight was operated by ACT Airlines and neither the Boeing 747-400 aircraft nor the crew belonged to Turkish Airlines. Turkish cargo operator ACT Airlines also said the jet was theirs.