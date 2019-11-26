International

36 dead after heavy rain pounds Congo

Thirty-six people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said on Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

At least two bridges collapsed as well as a part of a major road in the capital, Kinshasa’s Vice Governor, Neron Mbungu, said, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.

Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa.

