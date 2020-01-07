35 killed in stampede at funeral for slain general

A stampede erupted Tuesday at a funeral procession for Iranian General Qassim Soleimani killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others, a state television reported.

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got under way. Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road, others shouting and trying to give help them.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.